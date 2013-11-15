Photo Gallery: Hiking the John Muir Trail

The John Muir Trail is 210 miles of breathtaking landscape in California’s Sierra Nevadas that begins in Yosemite Valley and ends at the top of Mount Whitney. The record for covering the trail is 3 days, 9 hours, and 5 minutes, set in August by ultrarunners Hal Koerner and Mike Wolfe, but most people take two to three weeks to finish it. The following is a photo gallery of some of the staggering beauty you’ll encounter on this trail, arguably one of the most spectacular in the world.

