Want a Truly Wild New Year? Book One of These Epic Trips

Tuckerman's Ravine Trail and the Shelburn Trail with backcountry skis. Jose Azel / Getty Images


When you close out a year, it’s normal to get the travel bug. You want to start things off on the right foot, which is to say get out in the world and do something truly worthwhile. So we’re challenging you to ring in 2019 right with one of these epic excursions.

 

 

Book now and mark your calendar.

1. White Mountains, New Hampshire

Courtesy of Discover Outdoors

You can catch a shuttle from NYC to the White Mountains of New Hampshire for this two-night outing: a snowshoe adventure through the backcountry and a summit of Carter Dome.

[$725, discoveroutdoors.com]

2. Big Bend, Texas

Landscape, Big Bend National park, TX.
David Hensley / Getty Images

On this two-day, one-night river trip—now in its 18th year—you’ll canoe or raft the canyons of the Rio Grande as it winds through the stunning Big Bend National Park, in southwest Texas.

[$525, bigbendfarflung.com]

3. Grand Canyon, Arizona

Grand Canyon, Arizona
Francesco Riccardo Iacomino / Getty Images

 

This five-night group trip begins with a hike of the Grand Canyon’s South Rim, continues to Arizona’s Slide Rock State Park, and then finishes in the red-rock desert of Sedona.

[$3,095 per group, offthebeatenpath.com]

