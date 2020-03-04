Anacostia Riverwalk Trail to Kingman Island

Just east of downtown, past Capitol Hill, you’ll find the West Bank of the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail. The trail is a multi-use path that is shared by hikers and bikers. It follows the river and offers some great views as well as some access to dirt trails on Kingman Island. Runners can extend their run even further by crossing the river and running the East Bank of the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail as well.

