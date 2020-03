C&O Canal

If you want to do some speedwork or run long without worrying about vehicles or stoplights then the C&O Canal is your best bet. The towpath is wide, 184.5 miles long and multi-use so you’re bound to see lots of other runners as well as hikers, bikers and dogs. Be sure to check the park website before you go to stay up to date with trail closures.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!