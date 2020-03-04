Know Before You Go

– Check current conditions of the C&O Canal by visiting the park website. A good bit of the area is closed for construction.

– Want to make your runs a little more social? Meet up with the DC Road Runners Club (DCRRC). They have several meet-ups during the week, a few of which are held at night.

– Traffic lights, like in a lot of cities, are often green for motorists at the same time that pedestrians are given a “go.” Make eye contact with drivers to make sure they see you and stay alert.

– Wear reflective clothing, especially during morning, evening and night runs so that you can be seen.

– Carry a map and navigational tools with you, especially if you’re heading into Rock Creek Park. Not all of the trails are well-marked, and it is large enough for you to get lost.

– Bring your own water. Though there are public water fountains scattered throughout the city near the National Mall and in the parks, many of them are turned off for the winter.

Erin McGrady and Caroline Whatley are based in Asheville, North Carolina, but are currently traveling the country in their van. You can follow along with their adventures at Authentic Asheville.

