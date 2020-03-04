Metro Run

This run is a state of mind more than it is a particular trail, route or destination. It’s perfect for anyone who likes to shut their brain off while running as well as those who dread the out-and-back.

To do a Metro Run, start your run near any Metro stop (we chose Dupont Circle) and when you start to get tired (or reach your mileage goals for the day) either pull out your phone to look for the nearest Metro stop or continue to run until you find one.

Pro Tip: Carry your SmarTrip Metro pass in a running vest. Bending them can damage them.

