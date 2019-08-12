If you’re thinking of visiting Venice, Italy in the near future by way of a cruise ship, you might need to do some extra planning. Danilo Toninelli, the Italian minister of infrastructure and transport, said recently that the city could “reroute” some cruise ships to other docks near Venice, including the Fusina terminal, according to CNN.

The Fusina ship terminal is located on the opposite side of Venice’s lagoon, away from the center of the historic city. Fusina is located about 12 miles from the Venice city center by car, and five miles across the water.

“Starting now, we will decrease the number of liners passing by Giudecca and San Marco, particularly the bigger ones,” said Toninelli during a transport committee hearing about the issue of cruise ships in the area. “The aim is to reroute about one third of the cruise ships already booked on Venice towards new berths by 2020.”

While the rules have not been officially adopted yet, the issue has been a notable one for the city over the years, especially with recent events and accidents. In June, the cruise ship MSC Opera had an accident where it crashed into a Venice dock and hit another tourist boat. Later in the month, another cruise ship nearly hit a yacht in the lagoon during a storm, although the two did not end up colliding.

“We’ve been talking about big ships for 15 years and nothing has been done,” Toninelli said. “These floating palaces will start to go elsewhere.”

Venice is one of the most popular destinations in the region and during the period from April to October, “an estimated 32,000 cruise ship passengers” disembarked in Venice each day, according to numbers from the Italian Port Authority cited by CNN. On top of that, 465,100 one-day visitors have visited the city in August, according to the Italian National Tourism Agency, adding to the crowds.

While the new guidelines are not yet official, make sure to research into the new plans if you’re booking a cruise ship trip to Venice in the next year or so. Check the official Italian National Tourism Agency website for more updates.