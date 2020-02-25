The already short ski season in the U.S. is getting shorter—by over a month, according to recent research published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters. But in the far northern reaches of the world, you can still find fresh powder in May, June, even July. And you can access it all day long under the light of the midnight sun.

Because of the way the Earth is tilted, there are certain periods during the year where the sun literally doesn’t set. Depending on how far north you go, you can get up to 24 hours of sunlight. Remote resorts, heli-skiing companies, and ski guides are taking full advantage of those extra hours to reach virgin slopes and ski long past normal lift hours.

While there’s beginner-friendly terrain around here, this kind of skiing isn’t for the faint of heart. North of the Arctic Circle is a frigid wilderness with few amenities (i.e. no lifts in most cases, so you’ll be helicoptering in, cat skiing, or skinning up to the summits). But these destinations and companies provide an incredible way for you to experience untouched territory—or just extend your search for pow just a little longer.

