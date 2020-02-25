1. Niehku Mountain Villa, Sweden

Niehku Mountain Villa, a rehabbed train roundhouse, turns one of the most remote corners of the world into a luxury heli-skiing destination. Just north of the Arctic Circle, (a 90-minute flight from Stockholm), this lodge is open from the end of March to the end of May. Later in the season, you can ski over 5,000 square kilometers of terrain under the midnight sun. It’s a quick flight to Kebnekaise, Sweden’s tallest peak, for prime off-piste skiing, with the steep mountains and glaciers boasting an average vertical drop between 500 and 900 meters (up to 1,400 meters in some places). Nearby, you’ll find Riksgränsen, the world’s northernmost ski resort and Europe’s spring skiing capital, which stays open until the end of June.

