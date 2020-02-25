2. Northern Troll Peninsula, Iceland

The northern Troll Pennisula in Iceland—which includes an area called Skidadalur, or Ski Valley—covers more than 1,500 square miles just below the Arctic Circle and offers vertical drops rising to 5,000 feet. As the first heli-skiing company in Iceland, Arctic Heli Skiing negotiated exclusive rights to some of the most epic summit-to-ski runs with incomparable views of the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans. You can actually fly out and ski right to the front door of their Klængshóll Lodge via multiple 4,000-plus-foot fall lines. The company operates from the end of February until the end of June; in May and June, you can head back out after dinner to watch the sun barely skim the horizon while you squeeze in a few more runs.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!