3. Tordrillo Mountain Lodge, AK

A 40-minute flight from Anchorage, amidst sprawling volcanoes and glaciers, Tordrillo Mountain Lodge sits within easy reach of 1.2 million acres of Alaska heli-ski terrain. The area sees fresh powder through July, and TML offers multinight heli-skiing packages that take full advantage of spring and summer’s longer days (and warmer weather). The area is especially known for corn snow—a soft, forgiving surface that occurs when snow melts during the day and refreezes at night, and that’s especially excellent for carving through runs in the Alaska Range that start as high as 7,500 feet and drop a staggering 5,000-plus vertical feet while offering panoramic views of Denali, North America’s tallest peak.

