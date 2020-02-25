4. Svalbard, Norway

On the Svalbard archipelago—a group of islands within the Arctic Circle between mainland Norway and the North Pole—the midnight sun lasts from the end of May to the end of August. Take to the sea on a sail-to-ski expedition that winds through the fjords to access untouched snow on countless glaciated peaks (note there’s no heli-skiing allowed in Svalbard). Thanks to the endless daylight, you can get up to nine hours of skiing in without an early wakeup call. Or stay in Svalbard’s largest town, Longyearbyen, where you can skin up to the summit of Trollsteinen and ski back down to the ocean.

