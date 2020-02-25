5. Baffin Island, Canada

Baffin Island, which covers about 196,000 square miles, is the world’s northernmost ski experience. The igloo-inspired Basecamp Baffin isn’t a resort, but rather a heli-skiing base with a lodge available for groups of eight to rent out. From the eastern coast of Baffin Bay, you can head into the untouched powder of the Arctic mountains. Between the towering granite peaks and the ice-filled fjords, literally anything can be ski terrain, whether you’re heli-skiing, ski touring, or cat skiing. The basecamp is only open in April and May (prime midnight sun season) for weeklong excursions.

