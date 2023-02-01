Curious where The White Lotus Season 3 will end up? That’s a mystery left to the most sealed nondisclosure agreements. But we can’t help but guess and surmise at this point—and so should you. Based on the first two seasons, Mike White’s surprise HBO hit can always be counted on for four things: filthy rich characters; at least one dead body that’s teased in the first episode; graphic sex scenes; and a Four Seasons hotel.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In Season 1, the fictional White Lotus (yes, fictional—there are still people who think the hotel chain is real) was shot at the Four Seasons on Wailea Beach in Maui. Season 2 shifted from a social satire to something sexier and suspenseful, with an innocent-Americans-in-peril theme and a dramedy with echoes of Ian McEwan and Henry James’ “European” novels. Four Seasons’ San Domenico Palace, dramatically perched along the Sicilian coast in Taormina, was White’s choice—an inspired setting for sultry Mediterranean shades of jealousy, treachery, cultural misunderstandings, and hot sex.

So, time for a new continent? White has hinted as much, revealing that The White Lotus Season 3 will likely be set in Asia. “The first season kind of highlighted money, then the second season sex,” White says on “Unpacking Season 2: Episode 7″—the series extra. “I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”