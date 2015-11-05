Consistently ranked one of the top ski resorts in the Northeast, Whiteface offers 87 trails, a third of which are expert trails, and the highest vertical drop in the East, at 3,430 ft. As the two-time host of the Winter Olympics, the fifth highest peak in the Adirondacks still regularly holds major alpine ski events, including the U.S. Alpine Championships. Check out the 35 acres of in-bounds off-piste double black terrain, 53 acres of glades skiing and carve the same turns as the world’s best athletes.

Where to stay: Mirror Lake Inn Resort and Spa sits next to the eponymous Mirror Lake, which is always bustling with dog-sledding, skating, and cross-country skiing. It’s also within walking distance to Lake Placid’s Olympic Village specialty shops, markets, and wineries.

Insider Tip: All the Olympic infrastructure in the town of Lake Placid means there are plenty of other sports to try out, like ski jumping and ice-skating. But for the most fun, and the wildest adrenaline rush, try bobsledding at the Olympics Sports Complex.

