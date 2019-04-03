



Ibiza’s reputation precedes itself as the “party capital of the world”. But that doesn’t mean every visit to the small island off the coast of Spain needs to involve confetti cannons and crawling into bed at dawn. Consider a visit in the off-season to take advantage of the postcard-perfect beaches and endless hiking trails.

Beat the throngs of tourists during peak season, between May and October, and go anytime around March and May—when hotel prices dip. You’ll still have access to luxurious accommodations, fresh local fare, and beautiful terrain, albeit at cooler temps (upper 60s, lower 70s).

Check out our guide on where to stay, what to eat, and what to do in Ibiza.

Where to Stay In Ibiza

Cas Gasi

Open year-round

From the moment you step foot into Cas Gasi, it feels like you’ve come home. That’s partly because this luxury boutique hotel is a restored country home, but also because it delivers creature comforts in an intimate space. Start your day sipping a freshly made espresso overlooking the pool with an array of almond, carob, fig, and pine trees—which all grow naturally—dotting the estate. Then, head down to the spa for a one-of-a-kind Thai yoga massage with in-house practitioner Agathe Utard, performed in an open-air room to let the breeze and sounds of nature roll in. Guests enjoy luxe beds complete with romantic canopies and damask bed linens that’ll have you pining for new at-home bedding, ASAP.

La Granja

Open from Easter onward

An Eden-like experience, La Granja is rustic and chic, with an artisanal current that colors everything from the stone farmhouse to the homegrown produce. A project of Claus Sendlinger, the CEO of Design Hotels who lives with his family nearby, La Granja ditches conventional hotel amenities, like a front desk, in favor of a large, communal dining table. There, guests can enjoy 30 different seasonal fruit and vegetable varieties—including beetroot, carrot, lettuce, eggplant, and nectarine—harvested on the 20-acre property under the watchful eye of farmer Andy Szymanowicz, who after 10 years of cultivating the land in upstate New York, sold his farm to relocate to Ibiza full-time. The Wabi-Sabi-inspired public spaces include five bedrooms and a freestanding guesthouse with dark-wood beams, sleek, arched ceilings, and hammered fixtures. Enjoy the simpler side of Ibiza, noshing on fresh avocado toast with the lingering scent of fig in the air. But before you book, one caveat: you must become a member first. Although not always guaranteed, the process is free.

La Cicadas

Open from March 15 onward

Ideal for large groups, this 600-year-old boutique villa is smack dab in the middle of the island in the village of Santa Gertrudis. Although each of the six large bedrooms are unique in their own way, we have a hunch you’ll be spending most of your time in the large open areas by the fireplace or large outdoor pool, overlooking the distant mountains and olive trees.

Where to Eat In Ibiza

Taller de Tapas by Ibiza Food Studio

Check Facebook for openings

This place is nearly impossible to find at the top of the old town in the Sa Penya District, but it’s worth the hunt. Created by Boris Buono, former chef at Michelin-star restaurant Noma in Copenhagen, Taller de Tapas is known for—shocker—outstanding tapas. Using fresh, hand-picked ingredients from the Balearic fields, Buono has a passion for outstanding flavors that leap off the plate in signature dishes like cucumber aguachile and glazed celery with oats ragu.

El Portalon

Open starting early April

Chef and owner Anne Sijmonsbergen moved to Ibiza about 10 years ago into a 450-year-old farmhouse known as Can Riero. There, she produces majority of the organic produce that supplies the island’s top restaurants, including her own. At El Portalon, diners enjoy a depth of fresh, modern Mediterranean cuisine. Don’t sleep on the beetroot and carrot gazpacho with Ibizan melon, or the lobster and prawn ravioli. When you’re done, pick up a copy of Sijmonsbergen’s cookbook, Eivissa, to recreate the magic at home (alas, it’ll be tough without the same caliber of produce).

Dine with private chef Neil Charles Allen

(available only by call: 0034 687199343)

Year-round

Neil Charles Allen, who smartly goes by the name @privatechefibiza on Instagram, is the man to call if you want to do something at your boutique rental—or at midnight on a beachside cliff. He uses only the freshest local ingredients. Some of our noteworthy favorites included fresh-caught sea bass, potatoes boiled in water from the Mediterranean, and a snap pea and microgreen salad.

Can Cires

Open from December through October

Walk into this local favorite, owned by couple Francis and Victoria, and you’ll feel like you’re sitting in your grandmother’s kitchen—if your grandmother’s kitchen had authentic Ibizan art on the walls. On a sunny day, sit on the big terrace and eat market-fresh dishes, like fillet of sea bass aux fine herbes and frita de pulpo. Just don’t forget to leave room for dessert: the tarte flambee is exceptional.

What to Do In Ibiza

Take a tour with Walking Ibiza

Year-round

Toby Clarke ditched a professional career in London to go back to where he was born and take a walk… literally. After an 11-day walking journey around the island with his dog, Cosmo, and a single euro in his pocket, he knew he needed to share his passion for his roots with the world. That’s when Walking Ibiza was born, in 2010. Starting at just 10 euro per person, Clarke leads small groups and private tours everywhere from the Ibizan pirate caves and beaches to Es Vedra—a small rocky island off the south western seaboard that’s iconic to the region. If you have time, stay and watch the sunset overlooking the island. It’s otherwordly.

Sunday Drum Circles at Benirrás Beach

Year-round

A ritual that dates back to the early 1990s when people assembled at Benirrás to protest the Gulf War, head on down to the beach to catch one-of-a-kind beats and great vibes. At its height, the drum circles were an event that attracted thousands—until local authorities banned it to keep the peace. Still, a small number of dedicated drummers still turn up every Sunday, “drumming down the sun”. Get there early in the afternoon, long before sunset, if you hope to get parking anywhere close to the coastline.

Stroll through Dalt Vila

Year-round

Declared a world heritage site by UNESCO in 1999, Dalt Vila is nicknamed the “old town” of Ibiza. There, visitors will be able to check out antique and jewelry shops, as well as a labyrinth of small cobblestone streets leading to the local landmarks including Archaeological Museum, Ibiza Cathedral, and Castell de Eivissa.