Take Scottsdale’s cactus-strewn desert, gussy it up with steeples of Sedona-esque red rock formations, and backdrop it with the imposing Sierra de la Giganta mountains. Then hire a world-class course architect in Rees Jones, set his layout on the edge of the island-dotted Sea of Cortez, and you have TPC Danzante Bay, a mesmerizing course near the coastal town of Loreto.

The signature 17th hole alone is worth the price of admission: It’s a cliff-hanging par-3 perched 250 feet above the teeming waters that Jacques Cousteau dubbed “the world’s aquarium.” As you putt out on its peninsular green, don’t be surprised if you spot pods of dolphins or humpback and grey whales in the aquatic gallery below.

