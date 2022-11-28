If playing inside of a giant seaside sandbox suits your fancy, Greg Norman’s links-style Solmar Golf Links is a must-play course on the tip of the Baja California peninsula. If you have it, this is a golden opportunity to show off your Seve Ballesteros-style ground game.

The roving oceanfront landscape, peppered with thickets of cacti and tall wind-blasted dunes, escorts players through three different ecosystems. It also offers Pacific Ocean views on every hole, Cabo’s only revetted bunkers (though you could make an argument that the whole course is one monstrous bunker), and a par-3 island green stamped with a single cardon cactus in its sand trap. Everything there is to love about Solmar can be found at the dogleg left 14th hole, a sand-framed greenscape that drops into the sea.

