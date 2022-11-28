This Golden Bear creation is easily the most sublime course in the Los Cabos rota. It delivers primo conditions, towering sand dunes, sweeping Pacific Ocean views, and wild elevation changes punctuated by a roller coaster mile-plus cart ride between the fourth and fifth holes. If you’ve got the length, treat yourself to the thrill of ripping a drive from the cliffside No. 5 tee box onto the distant green (layups are boring). If it winds up in the bottom of the Pacific (and many will, even for the low handicappers), fret not: Margaritas and fish tacos await at the ultra-luxe comfort station just ahead.

