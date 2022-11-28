White sand beachfront. Stunning blue lagoons. Sweeping views of St. Maarten’s lush peaks. Waste bunkers garnished with seashells and coral limestone. That’s just the 10th hole at the newly reimagined Aurora International Golf Club, an 18-hole championship course destined for Top 100 lists.

When Best Buy-founder Richard Schulze purchased the former CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa in 2020, he imported a big vision to this tiny island in the Lesser Antilles: Create Augusta National-esque conditions in the heart of the Caribbean. He’s well on his way to achieving that goal. Adding to the draw is the November debut of Avalon Links, a family-friendly nine-hole short course best played with a rum punch in hand.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!