4. Harbour Town Golf Links at The Sea Pines Resort, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

You won’t get uber warm temperatures in coastal Carolina during the winter, but let’s be honest, when it’s snowing back home, low 60s will feel like the Fourth of July. Long a favorite Tour stop among pros and their families, Harbour Town Golf Links oozes Southern charm in the heart of South Carolina’s Lowcountry: golden marshlands, serpentine lagoons, live oak trees cloaked in Spanish moss, and a storybook candy-cane striped lighthouse adorning the 18th green’s Calibogue Sound frontage. Although short in distance, Harbour Town is target golf, and it’s a shotmaker’s dream. It rewards precision and imagination over Bryson DeChambeau-esque muscle.

