The grounds at Casa de Campo once housed one of the biggest sugar mill operations in the world. Today, the golferati will tell you that Teeth of the Dog (named for the razor-sharp coral rocks that decorate the resort’s shoreline), a Pete Dye treasure that opened in 1971, is not only the top course in the Caribbean, but one of the best in the world. This bucket list track features seven seaside holes that, in classic Dye fashion, will test your game with an amalgamation of trade winds, pummeling surf, and a barrage of attention-diverting natural beauty worthy of its own Instagram filter. Come for Teeth of the Dog, stay for the 7,000-acre property’s additional 45 holes.

