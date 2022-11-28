Tom Doak, Gil Hanse, Bill Coore, and Ben Crenshaw walk into a bar, and by bar we mean the remnants of a former phosphate mine in central Florida—that’s the beginning of Streamsong, located between Tampa Bay and Orlando. In less than a decade, the A-list architects have built arguably the country’s finest roster of resort courses (Red, Blue, and Black) not named Pinehurst or Bandon Dunes. Think Scottish links meets Aussie Sandbelt in the Sunshine State. Coming soon: The Chain, a 3,000-yard 18-hole short course ideal for a warmup round on a travel day.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!