7. Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego, California

If it’s not the best municipal golf course in America, it’s one of the prettiest and most famous: This is where Tiger Woods has racked up eight professional wins, including his iconic 2008 U.S. Open trophy on a broken leg. Just north of San Diego, Torrey Pines’ set and setting provide the ideal winter golf getaway: coastal canyons, sky high paragliders, edge-of-the-world vistas of the Pacific, and a steadfast 73-and-sunny climate. Before teeing it up on its long championship South Course, which has some of the gnarliest rough you’ll ever attempt to chop out from, book a round at its more player-friendly North Course.

