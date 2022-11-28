8. SilverRock Resort, La Quinta, California Learn More

Arnold Palmer’s 200-acre layout in the Coachella Valley lies at the foot of the glistening Santa Rosa Mountains. Expect tight fairways and water hazards aplenty at this lush desert muni, where herds of bighorn sheep are often spotted grazing along its arid slopes. SilverRock Resort is one of the shiniest gems in the scenic Palm Springs region, which is awash in top-notch golf.

