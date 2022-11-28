With more than 200 courses in town, Scottsdale is a winter wonderland for golf-focused travelers unwilling to store their clubs for the season. Grayhawk boasts two courses, Raptor and Talon; the former is hosting the NCAA Division I men’s golf championships through 2023. The fairways are generous, but the fast, undulating greens are where Tom Fazio will do major damage to your scorecard and psyche. A word of advice: Bring a honed flatstick. There’s nary a hole where three- and four-putts aren’t a possibility.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!