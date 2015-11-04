Tucked into the San Juan Mountains in southern Colorado, Wolf Creek boasts an average 430 inches of snow each year, the most in the state. Even better, this is a purist's mountain: no hotel, no skating rink, and no Dior outlet store. Just a lodge, a ski shop, and 1,600 acres of groomers, steep chutes, and a hike-to peak that's full of insanely fun terrain. And due to its remote location, the mountain is rarely crowded. Tickets are $65.00

Where to Stay: There's no lodging at the mountain, but the town of Pagosa Springs is just 23 miles away, and the best place to stay, if most expensive, is The Springs Resort and Spa, which has 24 different natural hot springs to soak in.

Insider Tip: In Pagosa, it's all about the natural hot springs, and one of the coolest ways to end the day is a soak in the rooftop tubs at Overlook Hot Springs Spa, where you can sip a beer and watch the river and street traffic mosey by down below.

