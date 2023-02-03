It might seem like a dreamscape: Nabbing an Airbnb stay with Seth Rogen in a Hollywood Hills creative lair appointed with mid-century furnishings, ceramics equipment, inspiring LA views, and all the late-night munchies you can cram in your pie hole. But it’s a reality. And it could be yours.

Seth Rogen recently announced a collaboration with Airbnb, which offers a few lucky overnighters a one-of-a-kind experience. If you’re lucky enough to join, you’ll get acquainted with Rogen’s work as a dedicated design enthusiast, ceramicist, and co-founder of the cannabis-inspired homewares company, Houseplant.

“I don’t know what’s more of a Houseplant vibe than a creative retreat at a mid-century Airbnb filled with our Housegoods, a pottery wheel, and incredible views of LA,” says Rogen in a press release. “Add me, and you’ll have the ultimate experience.”

You’ll get the chance to improve your ceramics chops in Rogen’s pottery studio (with your favorite new instructor), vibe out to the latest Houseplant-curated vinyl (inspired by different cannabis strains, naturally), hang in the grassy yard, and admire a bevy of design-forward furnishings and Houseplant creations—including an array of psychotropic ashtrays fashioned by your highly talented host.

No cannabis-based products will be available or provided to guests during these stays, but there’s no rule against raiding a fridge full of late-night snacks.

Rogen will be hosting three, one-night stays on Feb. 15, 16, and 17 for (not a typo) $42 plus tax apiece.

“Gloopy groupies and people who like nice things residing in the U.S.” (specifies the press release) can request to book an overnight stay beginning Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time at airbnb.com/houseplant.

Guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from Los Angeles and must adhere to applicable COVID-19 rules and guidelines during the stay.

