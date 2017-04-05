5 foods to grow now that spring has sprung





Spring is in full swing, and we couldn’t be more stoked.

With summer just around the corner, our thoughts are straying more and more to beach days, barbecues, and hours spent outside. However, there’s one thing that all of these mental meanderings have in common: food.

It’s an integral part of our society, fostering social interaction and community building through culinary enjoyment. Spring is the perfect growing season for some of our favorite fruits and veggies, so we rounded up a few of our favorite staples you can grow almost anywhere this season.

Melons need ample time to grow, ripening just as summer hits. To make sure you have the tastiest watermelon on the block (much to the envy of your neighbors) plant your melons now.

Watermelons need warm soil and water to grow to their best potential, and should not be planted when there is still the chance of frost. Make sure you place the plants where they can get 8-10 hours of sunlight, and harvest between 65-90 days after planting.

Tomato plants are a favorite of the gardening community for good reason. Their ability to grow virtually anywhere and everywhere make them a great starter for beginning gardeners, and their bountiful fruit harvest make them a garden superstar.

Much like our friend the watermelon, tomato plants sown outside need to be planted after the danger of frost has subsided, which depending on your location, means April or May.

Water tomato plants deeply once a week to avoid drying out or drowning your plants, and get ready for some tasty salad toppers to start sprouting.

Cucumbers are intensely hydrating, supremely delicious. If you’re looking for a versatile snack/ salad topping, plant this vegetable in your spring garden.

Because of the vine’s climbing abilities, don’t be worried if you’re short on space – the cucumber plant will make do.

Cucumbers need plenty of water to grow, so make sure you keep a hydration schedule for new plants.

Similar to the melon family, squash and other gourds need ample time to grow. The summer squash family includes varieties that range from zucchini to yellow squash, so you won’t get bored with these guys.

Growing summer squash yields the best results when planted by seed in the ground, rather than transferring sensitive plants. Plant seeds in soil that drains well for best results.

Beets used to have quite the polarizing reputation, but as they’ve gained popularity, we’ve seen a plethora of recipes that incorporate the vegetable.

If you want to grow your own, an early crop can be sowed in April for a quick summer treat. Beets are hardier than some of the other veggies on our list, meaning they can withstand a little spring frost if it occurs.

Tip: Beets have very sensitive roots, so any cultivation or trimming should be as gentle as possible.

This is just the tip of the food iceberg, so if you don’t see your favorite natural snack on here, check out seasonal eating blogs for some other spring goodies.

