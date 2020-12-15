For More Power, Add Jumps to Your Squats

Developing muscle power and speed requires a different skill set than raw strength and endurance. A new study of competitive soccer players in the Annals of Applied Sports Science found that 40 minutes, twice weekly, of plyometric exercises was better than straight-up resistance training for improving the players’ power and speed after 12 weeks. (Resistance exercises, however, were better for improving sheer strength and endurance.)

The good news: You can have the best of both worlds by combining moves. Do 2×10-rep weighted squats (resistance training), then ditch the weights and do 2×10-rep squat jumps (plyo training). Follow that with 2×12-rep weighted Bulgarian split squats, then switch to either 2×10-rep box jumps or 2×10-second bounds.

