After some recent regulation changes, you can now buy weed online. Modern technology makes it effortless to order anything remotely, and weed is no exception. Although its usage isn’t legal in all American states per se, its legality is surely spreading. In those states where weed isn’t legal (as of yet), a cannabinoid extract, delta-8 THC, is available as a legal alternative.

One significant advantage of delta-8 THC is its milder effects. Compared to its “older sibling,” delta-9 THC, delta-8 won’t overwhelm you with paranoia or confusion. Hence, many users prefer a more measured approach. This is because it’s more manageable and generally nothing to stress too much about. So, if you’re uncomfortable with delta-9 THC, you can easily switch to the increasingly popular delta-8 THC compound. By doing so, you’ll circumvent some common side effects connected with THC.

Top 3 Best Places To Buy Weed Online Legally

Exhale Wellness : Overall Best Brand To Buy Weed Online, Order Legal Marijuana BudPop : Best Online Cannabis Stores To Buy Marijuana Online Hollyweed CBD: Leading CBD Brand To Get Weed Online

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Brand To Buy Weed Online, Order Legal Marijuana

Exhale Wellness is a delta-8 THC producer that harnesses the power of naturally-occurring cannabinoids and makes them available to everyone. They believe everyone deserves a right to alternative medicine that promotes body balance.

You can buy many products on their website ranging from gummies, flowers, edibles, pre-rolls, and many related delta-8 products. By combining quality cannabis with nutritious superfoods, they’ve produced some of the most beneficial delta-8 cartridges available on the market. In addition, they’ve earned features on many reputable news sites such as Forbes, Los Angeles Times, Observer, among other credible publications.

Product Highlights

With a wide range of products available on their website, Exhale Wellness is well-known for its authenticity. To achieve optimal quality, the company uses only the best Colorado hemp from proven sources. In addition, all of Exhale Wellness’ items undergo third-party laboratory testing to ensure their uniqueness and quality.

They offer a wide variety of delta-8 THC products. While you may have an interest in gummies today, you might venture to try the pre-rolls tomorrow. Whatever your choice, Exhale Wellness has you covered on any of your delta-8 needs. They produce delta-8 flowers, edibles, pre-rolls, tinctures, cigarettes, gummies, cartridges, capsules, etc. Note that all their products are Federal Farm Bill Compliant and contain less than 0.3% THC.

In addition, Exhale Wellness offers free shipping on all orders, and you can expect your product within five to seven business days. Asides from this, Exhale Wellness has an offer for a 20% discount on your first purchase.

Not everyone is sure about what they want. If that’s the case, Exhale Wellness helps confused customers decipher what they really crave. For this, visitors can take a quick test on their official website and soon choose the right delta-8 THC to go with their current mood.

Furthermore, the company offers a money-back guarantee. If you use their product for 30 days and are unhappy with the results, Exhale Wellness will provide you with a full refund. However, you must place all such requests within 30 to 45 days since the purchase—otherwise, they’ll be invalid.

Pros

Third-party lab tested

Prompt customer service

Free shipping on all orders

Extensive range of products

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Not available in physical stores

Customer Reviews

Exhale Wellness has many customer reviews with good ratings. Generally, customers are grateful for all the health benefits this brand provides.

Some customers applaud their excellent customer support team to be always ready and promptly attend to their issues. Others claimed the OG Kush helped clear their minds and relieved them of insomnia. Plus, almost all comments agree on the pleasant feelings after usage.

Furthermore, many attested that the delta-8 THC oil helped them with anxiety and also to overcome depression. Regarding the delta-8 vapes, many expressed satisfaction with their mild yet sufficiently effective results.

Lastly, many users were surprised with how cheap Exhale Wellness products are in relation to their quality content.

#2. BudPop: Best Online Cannabis Stores To Buy Marijuana Online

Although BudPop is new to the online weed industry, they’ve rapidly emerged as one of the best delta-8 THC brands. They bring a fresh approach and specialize in creating one of the best hemp products around. BudPop’s goal is to produce quality products to help users feel better and live a well-balanced life.

Their website features an easy-to-navigate interface with bright themes and a good selection of products. While scrolling, you’ll find various delta-8 products such as gummies, cartridges, and flowers that you can easily order. Also, CBD products like CBD flowers and CBD gummies are available as well. Even if BudPop doesn’t have an extensive range of products, you can be sure of the high purity and potency each item provides.

Product Highlights

Produced in the U.S., BudPop strives to create the best delta-8 products available. Their delta-8 is non-GMO, laboratory-tested, and of the highest quality. Although BudPop doesn’t have much product variety, they allow third-party lab testing to verify the content. Their products are organically grown and entirely vegan-friendly.

It may be a new name, but the publications with credible media outlets like US Weekly, Observer, Maxim, among several others, speak volumes about BudPop’s status. Also, first-timers get a generous 20% discount on their order. Furthermore, the company makes sure that all orders will get processed within two business days.

BudPop currently ships its products within the U.S. and provides free economy shipping. The brand also has a 30-day money-back guarantee policy. However, it does come with some conditions. The items should be unused and still in their original form after 30 days from the delivery. Note that you cannot return flowers. If you encounter delivery damages, you should notify the support team, and they’ll attend to you.

In addition, they encourage transparency, which earned BudPop the Certificate of Analysis for each of their items. This tag is prominently displayed on their website, free for everyone’s inspection. If you’re unsure about which product to use, they can help determine the best one for you. Also, there are special discounts for the disabled and military personnel. If you belong to this category, simply email them to claim your right.

Pros

Vegan products

Fully organic and non-GMO

20% discount for first-timers

25% discount on subscription orders

Cons

Less product variety

Customer Reviews

BudPop’s user reviews are positive, with many commending the products as relaxing and mood-enhancing. Some were happy with the great taste and high quality of the delta-8 products. Many users were pleased with the fast shipping service, too.

Furthermore, there are reports of BudPop products helping with anxiety and even with knee joint pain. Some delta-9 THC lovers testified that BudPop delta-8 products do not pose the adverse side effects associated with that compound.

#3. Hollyweed CBD: Leading CBD Brand To Get Weed Online

The team at Hollyweed CBD consists of individuals with years of experience in the medical cannabinoid industry. They know how to process hemp correctly, thus bringing all its health benefits to the surface. By way of constant innovation and scientific methods, Hollyweed caters to individual wellness.

They use top-rated hemp sources to ensure quality and to get the cannabinoids they later infuse the THC products with. Hollyweed has a good range of CBD products such as CBD flowers, pre-rolls, oils, capsules, and topicals. They offer delta-8 products such as cartridges, gummies, edibles, tinctures, pre-rolls, hemp flowers, and soft gels as well.

Product Highlights

Using the farms in Oregon as the main source, Hollyweed CBD provides ten strains with different potencies of the CBD flower to offer you an unforgettable experience. The company grows its hemp without using synthetic sprays, nor do they resort to utilizing pesticides.

Like our first two choices, Hollyweed ensures their products undergo third-party testing before the green light. You can view their laboratory test results on their website as they strive to maintain their credibility. This allows them to preserve their trustworthy status, all while attracting some new faces.

Hollyweed has featured in some of the most reputable publications like Ministry of Hemp and LA Weekly. The comprehensive website offers easy navigation as it displays all the product portfolios for the visitors. Furthermore, you have access to various educational pieces full of helpful information regarding delta-8 usage and its effects.

When you make an order on the website, it takes an average of three to seven working days for Hollyweed to deliver to any U.S. address. Also, there’s a 30-day 100% money-back guarantee. In any case, whenever you get an incomplete order, just message their support email, and they’ll make amends.

Pros

Variety of strains

100% naturally grown

High-grade CBD and delta-8

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available online

Customer Reviews

As of the time of writing, Hollyweed doesn’t have any customer reviews available on their website. However, we do not doubt the efficacy of their CBD and delta-8 products. These goodies come fresh from the farm and have a great aroma. Also, Hollyweed offers good value for money and goes easy on your pocket, too

Is Weed Legal to Buy?

The laws differ from state to state. Although hemp is illegal in some states for recreational purposes, it’s still legal on the federal level. Depending on your residency, you can access marijuana legally by purchasing it from dispensaries.

If you wish to sell recreational marijuana, you’ll need to obtain a local production, processing, and retailing license. On the other hand, if you want to purchase weed from a dispensary, there are some requirements. Firstly, you’ll need a valid means of identification, and you should have cash in hand. Although some dispensaries accept card payments, it comes with a withdrawal fee. Hence, you should be aware of such extras before opting for that route. In addition, don’t rush away from your sales point. You should know that you can “check” the product before leaving the counter. However, do not get too comfortable either and resort to lighting the weed publicly. Even if you can buy it legally, smoking it in public is a whole different story.

That’s why many enthusiasts prefer to shop online, thus avoiding the stress of having to deal with dispensaries. Instead, they prefer to order directly from the comfort of their homes, without much fuss about it. Next, they’ll conveniently wait for the delivery to their doorstep.

This article will present the best brands offering such services available on the market today.

Where to Buy Weed Online?

These days, it’s easier than ever to get what you want online. Online weed stores do all the hard work for you and will deliver as long as one pays the asking price. So, why not utilize this opportunity? We have compiled a shortlist of brands with an excellent reputation to help in your decision-making.

Key Factors to Note Before You Buy Weed From Online Vendors

So far, we’ve reviewed the three best online weed vendors that sell weed online. However, you should know what to look for in general. At least in the event that you decide to do some research on your own. Keep an eye on companies that sell products that contain harmful chemicals, potentially hazardous to your health. Aside from such red flags, there are multiple core aspects as well. Essential areas to look for include:

Laboratory Tests

Safety comes first when consuming any product. Although some manufacturers may claim that their products are safe, they must be able to verify such a claim. Hence, look for third-party lab results before taking anyone’s side.

Reliable online weed stores usually share all lab test results to prove their genuineness. You just need to access online content. The test results will include the content, composition, and manufacturing methods. So, it describes the scrutiny each product passed through before becoming available. If you don’t see any precise lab results on the website, then that company just might not be all that.

Weed Quality

Ensure the weed you’re buying is of optimal quality. Do not get distracted by lower prices and forget to check for the quality. You can confirm the quality of the weed by digging deeper into the company’s sources. Furthermore, focus on the overall attractiveness of the product. In short, it should be potent but also taste and smell good.

Brand Reputation

Customer reviews play a vital role when evaluating a brand’s reputation. Ensure you summarize what others are saying about one company before you decide to patronize them. Although some brands fake reviews, you can also confirm the customers’ reviews by visiting related forums. If you come upon an abundance of positive comments, that’s an indicator of a good brand. However, if the feedback is mostly negative, it might be best to look into other options before making a purchase.

Customer Treatment

Before deciding to buy marijuana online, ensure whether the company prioritizes customers’ satisfaction. The brand you choose must be available to direct attention to you promptly. Furthermore, they must be willing to consider any protests thrown their way. A good brand will always listen to customers’ complaints and suggestions. By being upfront, they establish a two-way honest relation with the customers.

Be Sure of What You Want

Lastly, ensure you know what you need before trying out any delta-8 THC product. What you’re expecting from a THC product determines its type. If you need something that relaxes your mind, then go for items with milder effects. Ask yourself why you’re purchasing a particular delta-8 THC product. Such focus will help set you straight. In addition, many websites will assist you in puzzling out the right solution. Leverage those features and do not rush this decision.

Benefits of Delta-8 THC Weed

Although delta-8 THC is a relatively new invention, this substance provides some proven benefits to its users. The reason for its rising popularity is convenience. It is safer and carries less of a kick than regular weed. Besides, delta-8 THC is an almost universally legal weed form that you can get even online. Below are some benefits the delta-8 THC weed offers.

Boosts Your Appetite

One helpful change delta-8 provides is an enhanced appetite. A 2004 research shows that even low doses of delta-8 cause appetite stimulation. Scientists believe that delta-8 provides an appetite boost that is twice that of delta-9.

Improves Cognitive Functions

Delta-8 THC is known to have some neuroprotective properties. It helps in acetylcholine and choline production in the brain. Acetylcholine is a neurotransmitter that functions to enhance memory, cognition, neuroplasticity, and arousal. Furthermore, acetylcholine can be helpful in the treatment of even Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease.

Better Relaxation

Delta-8 THC doesn’t have any psychoactive side effects. When you consume delta-8 THC, it communicates with the CB1 brain receptors. This contact is responsible for the “high” sensation you feel when you smoke weed. Although delta-9’s effects are similar but less potent than weed, delta-8 causes an even milder state than delta-9. Delta-8 induces a relaxed state of mind, free from stress while sedating your body. Perfect for those struggling with insomnia.

Relieves Pain and Inflammation

Delta-8 THC has anti-inflammatory and soothing properties. According to research on the topical application of delta-8 THC, it indeed helps to relieve chronic pain. THC regulates the hormones and neurons active in pain transmission. Furthermore, its analgesic nature can help alleviate muscle pain and any headache accompanying a hangover.

Provides Relief from Nausea

The antiemetic properties delta-8 THC possesses means that it can help alleviate nausea. One 1995 research shows that delta-8 does not have any adverse side effects while inhibiting nausea. To come to this conclusion, the scientists performed an experiment involving 480 children going through chemotherapy. After exposing the patients to a measured amount of delta-8, the team recorded 100% success in reducing nausea.

Legality

One of the reasons why people prefer delta-8 THC over regular THC is its federally legal status. Delta-8 THC is milder than delta-9 THC, thus making it safer and allowed in most countries. Also, the extraction of delta-8 THC from cannabidiol is clinically proven. In the final form, it has less than 0.3% THC level. So, a too low of an amount to trigger psychoactive side-effects.

Availability

These days, you can obtain delta-8 online from various reputable stores. The product is also available from some stores, weed vape shops, gas stations, etc. Asides from this, you can purchase delta-8 in various forms such as gummies, edibles, oils, tinctures, vaping pens, amongst others.

Why Should You Buy Weed Online?

Buying weed online comes with many pros. Read on to find out why online is the way to go nowadays.

Ease of Purchase

Nothing matches the convenience of online shopping. You can initiate the trade even when in your PJs, sitting in your favorite corner of the house. Just swipe through your phone or tablet and choose your favorite delta-8 gummies. And then, after a short while, expect delivery on your doorstep. It really doesn’t get any easier than this.

Credibility

You can easily check for authenticity, even from random online reviews. Online, you have unlimited access to a vast array of comments. Evaluate the consensus and use it as a yardstick to measure a brand’s credibility. Besides, you can always do some deeper background checks and resolve any insecurity.

Variety of Options

Shopping online means combing through heaps of opportunities. Observe at your leisure and give each vendor the benefit of the doubt. The odds are you’ll find exactly what you’ve been searching for and fast, too. For comparison, dispensaries will probably prove much less compliant while you make up your mind.

Fresher Products

In a local dispensary, some weed products can stay on the shelves for weeks or even months. This doesn’t happen with online stores. Manufacturers produce THC items depending on the demand. This way, they ensure all orders stay in firm condition, just as advertised.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is delta-8?

Delta-8 refers to one of the many cannabinoids found in the hemp plant. Delta-8 has a similar structure to delta-9. Nevertheless, it has reduced psychotropic effects. This means not as strong. Hence, it is more suitable for those with lower cannabis tolerance. Furthermore, delta-8 doesn’t come with the same side effects as delta-9.

Q2. How much delta-8 THC weed should I consume?

If you’re just starting, the most appropriate advice is to move slowly. Do not switch to higher gear before you are confident you can take it. Then, as you get used to it, you will gradually build tolerance. Many reputable delta-8 THC sellers inscribe the dosage charts so that consumers can quickly deduce the correct intake cycle.

Q3. Can I use delta-8 THC when I’m going for a drug test?

Although delta-8 THC is pretty mild, using it just before a drug test is risky. When undergoing a drug test, they will review the presence of THC metabolites. However, delta-8 THC can exist for a long time in the body, enough to show in the result. Factors like your tolerance levels, frequency of usage, age, weight, and metabolism—all affect this active period. Conclusively, if you have concerns over failing a drug test, it’s best to avoid delta-8 THC.

Q4. How long does it take before I can feel the effects of the delta-8 compound?

This depends on the method of consumption. If you smoke the substance, you tend to feel the effect almost instantly. However, if you consume tinctures, it’ll take some minutes before you start feeling the effects. Lastly, consuming edibles may take up to 45 minutes or one hour before the impact swings into full action. Note that isn’t an exact science, though. There isn’t concrete evidence for this duration. Everyone’s body is somewhat unique regarding delta-8 tolerance.

Q5. How much does weed cost online?

Buying weed online can be cheaper than buying it in a dispensary. There are various stores available online, which means you have several options to compare costs before making any purchase. Also, many websites offer discounts when you buy weed products online in bulk. So, shopping big can end up saving you money. In addition, the price of weed also depends on the strain or type you’re buying. The more potent the weed, the higher the price. Furthermore, you may have to pay extra costs for deliveries. To be sure, double-check for the option of free delivery.

In Conclusion

Although weed may not be entirely legal in the U.S., delta-8 THC is not the family’s black sheep. It offers a beginner-friendly experience, enjoyable with just the right amount of potency. Plus, although they sound similar, it shares only the best parts of delta-9. Most importantly, it leaves behind its adverse side effects.

Throughout this guide, we’ve included some helpful tips on spotting a good online weed brand. They will assist you even when you feel like spicing things up a bit. Ensure you look out for the red flags, and never hesitate to do some more research on your own.

If you’re someone who’s always anxious and needs relaxation from the stress of everyday life, then delta-8 might be just the thing. Consider visiting any of the online stores above to find the right product for you. They even offer educational resources, allowing you to find your bearings quickly. And by doing so, you’ll be on the right path towards better stability. After all, your mental health is what keeps everything together.

