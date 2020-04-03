Get Ready For The KetoLogic 30 Day Challenge Starting Monday

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

What better time than now to start a new diet? If you want to lose weight while stuck at home, you can jump on the Keto bandwagon. It’s pretty straightforward, but everyone could always use a little guidance. If you want some guidance, you should head on over to KetoLogic.

KetoLogic is one of the best spots around to help you get into Keto. You pick up all kinds of protein powders and keto-friendly snacks from this shop. But you can also get help from coaches and the community. Any help you need, there’s a way forward.

But that isn’t all. Starting Monday, KetoLogic is starting a 30-day challenge. This is meant to help folks get a kick in the pants to start losing some weight. It adds a fun little competitive aspect to the weight loss game.

With a challenge aspect, you will get a little roadmap to help you on your journey. If you can make it as easy and simple to follow as possible, the weight loss will come pretty easily. Especially since you will also get free meal plans and menus. That way you can know what is ok to eat on Keto.

If you want to join the KetoLogic 30 Day challenge, you would benefit greatly from picking up the Keto 30 Challenge Bundle. It comes with 2 containers of KetoMeal and a container of Keto BHB Ketones.

With the contents of the Keto 30 Challenge Bundle, you can make unbelievably tasty protein shakes that will help keep you on Keto and it will boost your workout immensely. You can choose from a great selection of flavors too. Your Keto journey will be a lot easier with this stuff in your corner.

What’s even better is that if you purchase anything from KetoLogic between April 3rd and April 10th, you will be donating to Feeding America. Every $10 you spend, a bag of Keto Crisps will be sent to Feeding America. By helping yourself, you will be helping others as well.

The 30-day challenge starts Monday. We all got plenty of time to change things up and get healthier right now. Pick up the Keto 30 Challenge Bundle and join in on the challenge to build your body up. Get ready for it now and you’ll be helping the country. How can you beat that?

