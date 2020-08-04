Glasses Fogging Up While Wearing A Face Mask? These Drops Will Help

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Wearing masks is a must for the foreseeable future. Thanks to these last few months, it has almost become second nature now. But for those that wear glasses, there is a problem that crops up a good deal: glasses fogging up. If you want to stop dealing with that, then you need the Optix 55 Anti Fog Treatment.

One of the great advancements in eyeglasses technology has been the advent of anti-reflection lenses. But in this time of mass mask-wearing, they can cause those glasses fogging up problem to be a real hindrance. Which is why you need the Optix 55 Anti Fog Treatment. It’s targeted for those lenses specifically.

Using the Optix 55 Anti Fog Treatment is simple as could be. All you need to do is apply one or two drops to each lens. Take a cloth and spread the drops in evenly. Let the lenses dry off for a bit then wipe down with a dry cloth. That’s it. From there on, you will be fog-free when you go outside.

You won’t even need to worry about reapplying the Optix 55 Anti Fog Treatment either. Those few drops will last on your glasses for a few days at a time. No streaks or anything else of the sort. When this is applied to the glasses, you won’t have to think about them again.

This situation we find ourselves in right now is stressful as is. With the Optix 55 Anti Fog Treatment, you can take away one less stressor by making sure your glasses stay fog-free. So pick up a bottle now and bring it with you on the go. There’s no downside to this at all. Especially at this price.

Get It: Pick up the Optix 55 Anti Fog Treatment ($16) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!