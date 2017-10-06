This is a knot you should know for venturing off the grid; Video





This story was originally published on OFFGRID . Words by Patrick McCarthy.

Knots are important knowledge for any outdoorsman or survivalist. If you’re carrying some sort of rope, line, or paracord in your emergency kit — and you absolutely should be — then you’d better know how to use it effectively.

We’ve previously addressed several important knots to know for setting ridgelines, securing gear, and joining other ropes. Fishing is another important survival skill, but it places an even greater emphasis on secure knots. After all, if the knot on your fishing line fails, it’ll mean the difference between a calorie-dense fish dinner and an empty stomach.

One particularly useful knot for fishing is the palomar knot. Like a bowline, it’s a hitch designed to secure one end of a rope to an object. However, the palomar knot requires the object on the end of the rope (such as a fish hook, fly, or ring) to pass through the final loop (or bight) in the knot. The advantage is that the palomar knot is simple yet extremely strong, and has virtually no risk of loosening or pulling out.

The video below from Animated Knots shows how to tie a palomar knot around a hook. A large braided rope is used for illustration purposes, but this knot works well with all types of cordage, including monofilament fishing line. For a slower step-by-step process, go to AnimatedKnots.com/palomar.

