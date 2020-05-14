Save An Extra 20% On These Boots At This Huckberry Sale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Right now, there’s no need for most people to dress to impress. You’re stuck at home working, not going to the office. But that doesn’t mean you can’t use all this free time to stock up on some new fashion to wear when it’s all said and done.

If you wanna pick up some stylish new looks right now, you should head on over to Huckberry right now. The amount of high end, stylish pieces of fashion is pretty stunning. When there’s a sale going on, you need to act fast. Which is why you need to pick up the Astorflex Bootflex Boots before they go out of stock.

Huckberry has a great sale going on right now. There’s a large selection of boots on sale right now. Not only that, but these boots get an additional discount of 20% when you add them to the cart. You can get them at an even more affordable price. And right now, our favorite has to be the Astorflex Bootflex Boots.

Why are the Astorflex Bootflex Boots our favorites in the sale? Short version; just look at them. They’re an amazing looking pair of boots. You could throw these bad boys on with any sort of outfit you can throw at it and they’ll look like a million bucks.

The longer version is that the Astorflex Bootflex Boots are comfortable and good looking footwear. They are handcrafted in Italy with leather that is aged for 30 days. Then the leather is softened with all-natural ingredients to give it that supple suede texture.

Fashion isn’t the only reason the Astorflex Bootflex Boots are our favorite boots in the sale. Comfort is a big reason too. That leather feels comfortable on the skin. Additionally, the 100% rubber souls contour to your feet. That way, you will feel comfortable all day long when you wear these bad boys.

This sale isn’t going to last forever and the Astorflex Bootflex Boots aren’t going to be in stock for long. So if you want to have a new pair of boots to show off when we can safely go outside again, head on over to Huckberry right now and take advantage of the sale.

Get It: Pick up the Astorflex Bootflex Boots ($132; was $195) at Huckberry

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!