Merrell Jungle Mid XX Waterproof AC+ GET IT!

These shoes are for those that want to go out into the wilderness and enjoy the sights. Hiking and camping and such. For those such events, you’ll need shoes that can handle those rigors. And these shoes will more than handle the beating they will take.

Get It: Pick up the Merrell Jungle Mid XX Waterproof AC+ ($77; was $140) at Huckberry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!