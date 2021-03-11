These days we’re all spending a little more time at home trying to keep our children (and frankly, ourselves) entertained and sane. Rather than putting our child in front of the TV or on their own devices, it’s time to spend some quality bonding time with the little ones (and not so little ones) in our lives. Meet the company that’s revolutionizing virtual activities for families: Sawyer.

Sawyer is a tech platform that offers access to the best educators and activity providers from across the country. From music and cooking classes to coding and tutoring, access to quality online learning is just a click away.

This popular platform connects you to daily classes that your child can attend virtually, or even meet up in person. There are tons of fun and educational classes guaranteed to create special memories and a special bond between you and your child. Here are just a few of our favorites:

For the Foodie Family

Join Sawyer for a culinary journey with a wide array of cooking classes geared towards the child (and adult) of any age. From learning the basics of baking to joining the Dynamite Dinner Clubs, which feature James Beard Award winning cookbook author Sara Kate Gillingham, you’ll be able to create some special memories in the kitchen. Don’t miss the Winter edition of the Dynamite Dinner Club, where dishes such as Chicken or Tofu Tikka Masala, Saag Paneer, a Burrito Bar and Sheet Pan Pizza are on the menu. Learn more at hisawyer.com.

Dust Off Those Dance Moves

Let loose and show your silly side with fun virtual dancing. You’ll be the apple of her eye as you try your hand at beginners ballet. Or perhaps work on those Tik Tok moves with some Bollywood. Whether you have two left feet or are the second coming of Fred Astaire, check out all of the fun that awaits on hisawyer.com.

Bring The Smiles with Storytime & Sing-A-Longs

Perfect for any toddler or young child, Sawyer offers a wide array of fun, virtual story-time themed adventures. From Pajama Parties to sing-a-longs, hours of fun for you and child awaits on hisawyer.com.

Get Crafty

Arts & Crafts will bring out the inner child in you. So will getting to play with LEGOs. Or perhaps you’ve always aspired to be Picasso. No matter what your inner talent may be (shhh, we won’t tell anyone), Sawyer has the activity for you. Flex your creativity while creating some fun moments with your child. Maybe you”ll both have something worthy to hang proudly on the fridge afterwards. Discover your passion on hisawyer.com.

From yoga, to sports to even learning how to code, Sawyer has a range of activities guaranteed to keep you and your children educated and entertainment. Plus, for a limited time you can get 20% off your first class purchase with code SAWYERNEW. Visit hisawyer.com to get started today.

