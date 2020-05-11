The Comfy Utility Short From Huckberry Is On Sale Right Now

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Spring is in full swing and that means Summer is just around the corner. Even if you’re stuck at home, you’ll want to pick up some new clothes that are made for the rising temperatures. And the Save Khaki Utility Short from Huckberry will make for a great addition to your warm-weather collection.

It’s going to be shorts weather for the next handful of months. If you want a great pair, the Save Khaki Utility Short are winners. Not only because the comfort level is through the roof, but they look pretty damn good to boot.

One look at the Save Khaki Utility Short is all you need to fall for their allure. They’ve got the strong, appealing look of a pair of khakis. It’s a look that would fit in very well with whatever kind of outfit you are looking to throw on for the day.

Don’t let the visuals of the Save Khaki Utility Short fool you. Just because they look like khaki shorts, that don’t mean they are. These are made with 100% herringbone cotton. That means they are breathable and stretchy, so you can wear them while you’re relaxing or while you are working out.

For a great look and a ton of comfort, you can’t go wrong with picking up the Save Khaki Utility Short. And right now, they’re discounted pretty heavily over at Huckberry. So head on over there now and pick up a pair before they go out of stock. Don’t let comfort pass you by this Spring/Summer.

Get It: Pick up the Save Khaki Utility Short ($77; was $110) at Huckberry

