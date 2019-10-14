Think You Don’t Need Life Insurance? Think Again

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Do you have life insurance? If you’re like most men, the answer is likely “no.” A new digital platform called Bestow is out to change the way we apply for life insurance, and it’s already helping thousands of adults protect their families from crushing debt in the event of a disaster.

If men have life insurance at all, chances are it’s for minimal coverage through an employer. In the event of a catastrophe, chances are your loved ones will get a nominal payout, barely enough to cover funeral services.

Don’t leave your family stranded. If something should happen to you, you can help ensure that your loved ones will be taken care of for years to come. Go to Bestow today, and if approved you can secure life insurance coverage for your family and loved ones in a matter of minutes.

Life Insurance, Revolutionized

Why are we so hesitant to purchase life insurance? The main factor isn’t cost. No, quality life insurance is surprisingly affordable. Instead, it’s the process that can be difficult. Applying for and purchasing life insurance can be complex and require multiple forms, long wait times, trips to the doctor, and personal questions. It can be confusing, and with such busy lives most of us simply don’t have the patience. Instead,we keep living our lives in hopes that nothing bad will happen.

But accidents do happen. That’s why it’s critical to get over to Bestow today and get yourself and your family covered.

A licensed insurance agent and administrator, Bestow uses data and technology to make the buying process easy and convenient, creating simplicity and savings for anyone looking for term life insurance. Through partnerships with some of the largest and most respected insurance carriers in the nation, Bestow utilizes a faster and simpler application process that lasts minutes, not weeks or even months.

An experience built with convenience in mind, Bestow has made life insurance more accessible than ever to millions of Americans.

When you purchase life insurance through Bestow, you get the dependability of centuries-old industry giants and the convenience of a modern technology company. All working together to ensure your family and loved ones will be taken care of.

How Bestow Works

It’s easy. Simply apply online by answering some basic lifestyle and health questions. Bestow then combines your answers with data, insight, and expertise, to instantly assess your risk and coverage options. You can check out with a life insurance policy in less than five minutes from start to finish.

Bestow’s digital application is completely different from the traditional industry underwriting application processes. Those methods require dozens of paper forms, meetings with agents, and a medical exam (or several). It takes weeks or even months of back and forth interactions.

Bestow makes the process easy. Applying for life insurance can now be done entirely online, for every policy. Period. You get quality life insurance from a trusted carrier at an affordable price. And the entire process takes just minutes, with no medical examinations required.

You also get your own personalized life insurance consultant who’s available to chat any time to answer any questions or concerns you may have.

How Bestow Began

Frustrated by the experience of purchasing life insurance themselves, Bestow co-founders Melbourne O’Banion and Jonathan Abelmann were inspired to create a way that would allow people to buy life insurance and protect their loved ones more easily than ever before, while maintaining affordability. Bestow is working on behalf of thousands of Americans, and it can work for you.

Bestow offers term life insurance for applicants between ages 21–54, with coverage up to age 65. Policies range from two to 20 years in term length and $50,000 to $1,000,000 in coverage.

The 2-year term starts as low as $2.50 per month. A short-term policy is ideal for those who’ve never had life insurance, because it enables you to get coverage for your loved ones today, leaving you plenty of time to consider your long-term needs before you buy a long-term life insurance policy. Eventually, you will want to do that. But the two-year plan is ideal for those just starting out.

Bestow is one of the fastest growing startups in Texas, processing thousands of applications each month. The company currently offers insurance nationwide, with the exception of Georgia (coming soon) and New York. Bestow’s insurance partners are North American Company for Life and Health Insurance and Munich Re. Both companies are rated A+(Superior) by A.M. Best and have been serving customers for over 100 years.

So check out hellobestow.com today. You’ve got nothing to lose. And if you decide to sign up, your family and loved ones will be covered in a matter of minutes. And that’s a relief. Because accidents happen.

This post was made in paid partnership with Bestow. The opinions and ideas expressed in the article are those of the author(s) and are not promoted or endorsed by Bestow or North American. You should always seek professional advice before making a financial decision.