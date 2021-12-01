This Book Is Changing the Way That Brands Do Business

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Have you ever perused the SEO and digital marketing section of the bookstore? It’s slim pickings. With tech dramatically evolving faster and faster, it doesn’t take long for a book to become outdated. That’s why we’re so appreciative of books that focus on strategy and fundamentals; ironclad wisdom that speaks to how human beings have always and will always make decisions.

The latest book in that spirit is Product-Led SEO: The Why Behind Building Your Organic Growth Strategy by Eli Schwartz. The expertly crafted guide weaves in Schwartz’s years of experience in growth strategy with sharp and useful tactics that can benefit your brand. Brands are already seeing real benefits from reading and applying Schwartz’s techniques.

Considering overhauling your SEO strategy? Good call. We’ll outline today what makes Product-Led SEO so compelling and how it can help your business.



Why Is Product-Led SEO Selling So Well?

Marketing, as an industry, is very susceptible to a certain phenomenon. Every year or so, there seems to be a new book, keynote speaker, or technology that promises to change the game. Generally, these have variable shelf lives.

Product-Led SEO is the best-selling phenomenon of the moment, and if we had to guess, we’d say Schwartz’s book has the legs to stick around for a long time. The learnings and takeaways are future-proof, with the emphasis on why marketers can and should use SEO to reach new customers, rather than the how. The book really takes a step back from the industry as it stands today and reexamines what this technology can do and how we can generate more sales as a result. Which is, in case you forgot, generally the goal of marketing and advertising.

Schwartz’s tone is refreshing and authoritative, a much-needed hot take on everything the SEO world is doing wrong. Here’s a brief overview of what you’ll learn from reading it:

Understand the How and Why of SEO

Product-Led SEO is not necessarily a step-by-step guide to SEO strategy. If you’re looking for a checklist on what you need to do to rise in Google rankings, this isn’t really the book for you.

But if you are looking for a comprehensive review of the theory and logic around which SEO is built, Product-Led SEO is the best book on the market. It’s as if Schwartz stuck his head up after about twenty years in the search optimization industry and asked, why? We’re grateful he did. This new perspective on the real, human function of content and SEO is a much-needed wake-up call for digital marketing as a whole.

Walk Away with New Tools and Techniques

All that said, it’s not as if there aren’t clear, concise takeaways in Product-Led SEO. Schwartz is a meticulous and skillful growth marketer, and the book is riddled with advice and tips that you can apply to your SEO strategy today.

By taking both a higher level and an in-the-weeds perspective, Schwartz hands readers with the keys to optimizing their SEO strategy, so long as they genuinely understand its value.

Generate Sales, Finally

Schwartz thankfully discards the idea that SEO can’t directly link to sales. In fact, he finds that most SEO strategies to date are leaving valuable sales on the table. When your business changes how it approaches search, it opens the door to a new stream of revenue.

Product-Led SEO is not just an indictment of the industry’s status quo; it’s a guidebook to a more productive, more efficient, more successful approach to search that benefits both the brand and the customer. It’s an invitation to more site traffic, leads, and, yes, sales.

Simply speaking, it will change how you do business.

Who Is Eli Schwartz?

Unless you’re in-deep in growth marketing — which you may be, this book is designed for both the seasoned professional and the entry-level SEO assistant — you may not be aware of Eli Schwartz. So who is this guy, and why should you listen to his advice?

Eli Schwartz is a new author. Rather than writing books, he’s been building growth and SEO strategies for some of the biggest brands out there, including WordPress, Shutterstock, BlueNile, Quora, Getaround, Mixpanel, and Zendesk. His proven take on growth marketing has led to real, tangible results for these brands, including not just higher visibility, but also increased sales.

While he was leading SEO strategy at SurveyMonkey, Schwartz and his team were able to increase organic search’s share of revenue from just 1% to its biggest contributor. How’s that for an accreditation?

So what led Schwartz to write this book? Long story short, he couldn’t find a book on the way he was approaching SEO, and so he decided to write it himself.

What Does Product-Led SEO Mean?

We don’t want to take away too much from the book, and we encourage all interested to read it, but let’s briefly discuss what Schwartz means by ‘Product-Led SEO.’ It will help us to uncover why it might be so beneficial for your brand.

‘Product-Led’ is a phrase stolen from Silicon Valley. It’s a belief that the most successful version of a product or app will need very little advertising or promotion. It will stand on its own merit, and as a result, word will spread to prospective customers. This strategy encourages developers to always design and iterate with the customer’s experience in mind. It also supports the notion of constantly innovating and responding to user feedback. An app is never done, and a developer’s work is constant.

So what does that mean for SEO? A few years back, the wisdom of search-engine optimization was to force as many keywords as possible into your site, hoping that the sheer number of relevant terms would inflate a site’s ranking on Google. This has led to a mass proliferation of blog content, sometimes and often only loosely related to what a brand offers. In short, this has resulted in a lot of digital junk.

What Schwartz supports instead is a more human-based approach that acknowledges customers’ actual intents and desires. We know that may sound obvious, but you’d be surprised just how many brands have this totally backward.

Schwartz gives the average customer a lot of credit. Most can see through junk-filled content strategies and get frustrated easily when the thing they’re actually looking for is lost among copycat blogs and keyword-style writing. His advice is to go back to basics. Your site should focus on what makes your brand and your products great. If the chief goal is traffic, there are a number of strategies you can employ to get it, but when all is said and done, an increase in traffic does not mean an increase in sales.

By listening to customers, meeting their needs, and communicating clearly, brands can rewrite the plot of search-based marketing and bring in new revenue streams.

Heavy-Hitting Endorsements

You don’t need to just take our word for it. Product-Led SEO has received some impressive endorsements from leaders in growth and digital marketing. One such endorsement came from Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer at Facebook, whose late husband Dave Goldberg mentored Schwartz at SurveyMonkey. This relationship was formative for Schwartz in guiding his long term career:

“A few years back, Eli wrote to me about how Dave’s mentorship helped him achieve some of his biggest career goals. Now, in a new book, he’s sharing the expertise he’s gained on his professional journey. ‘Product-Led SEO: The Why Behind Building Your Organic Growth Strategy’ is dedicated to Dave and it means so much to me that Eli is extending Dave’s legacy by teaching and supporting others.”

Product-Led SEO is the result of expertise collected and collated over decades, and that’s what makes it such a powerful book for anyone in the digital marketing game. Many others have said as much:

“Eli is the master of SEO. His ideas have changed the game for the companies I’ve started and invested in. If you want to understand how to power growth with SEO, you need to learn from Eli.” -Justin Kan, entrepreneur, investor, Twitch co-founder

“Bravo! Thank you so much for sharing with us your hard-won knowledge about how to drive long-term and scalable SEO results. This book is what all marketers responsible for digital growth need to understand in order to clearly communicate the ‘whys,’ not just the ‘hows,’ behind the SEO strategies to drive leadership buy-in.” -Christi Olson, Director of Search, Microsoft

“Eli’s fresh approach to SEO helps demystify the black box of organic search. This book is a must-read for anyone who wants to learn how to leverage this channel for growth.” -Monica Ohara, CMO, WordPress.com

When you buy a copy of Product-Led SEO, you're in good company.

