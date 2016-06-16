This is how to behave in bear country





An 800-pound grizzly bear is ransacking a picnic table, and Casey Anderson is walking toward him casually, hand extended. Most people would be booking it in the opposite direction, but Anderson isn’t most people and this bear isn’t just any bear; his name is Brutus.

Anderson is a fifth-generation Montana native, wildlife naturalist and animal tracker. He’s also the founder of the Montana Grizzly Encounter, a grizzly bear sanctuary in Bozeman that he built so Brutus, whom he rescued from an overpopulated wildlife park, could grow up in the wild instead of in captivity. Now the duo works together, starring in commercials and feature films and teaching people about this often misunderstood animal.

But as close as Anderson feels to Brutus, he knows as well as anyone else the dangers of encountering a wild bear. It’s an animal he says is inherently wary of humans, which is why we caught up with the grizzly expert to learn proper preparation for entering grizzly country — and what do to if we encounter a bear on the trail.

In what circumstances do grizzlies attack humans?

It’s not very often that grizzlies attack humans, but it has happened on occasion. Usually the attacking grizzly bear is either startled by a human, is desperate or starving or is a mother protecting her cubs. These attacks can happen in an instant.

How should we prepare to head into grizzly country?

Make sure to pick up some bear pepper spray; there are also holsters that you can strap on that hold the spray firmly to your chest so that it’s within reach. Your best method of protection is to hike in groups, carry spray and to be aware of your surroundings. In grizzly country, make sure to keep food and all things that would attract a bear by scent in bear-proof boxes.

If we encounter a bear, what should we do?

Bears, by nature, are afraid of humans, so if you see a bear from a fair distance, it’s best to speak up and let the bear know that you are a human by saying something like, “Hey, bear!” Nine times out of 10, that bear will turn and run from you.

If you encounter an aggressive grizzly in the wild, hold your ground, speak loudly so it acknowledges your presence and do not run. If the bear begins to approach, make sure to have your bear spray ready; it’s known to be very effective in deterring attacks.

What’s your best tip for an aspiring tracker?

When you have a passion for wild animals, you must find the traces that they leave behind in order to find them. Tracks in the mud are not the only clues animals leave behind; bears, for example, can leave hair on areas where they have scratched themselves, and often reach as high as they can up on a tree to scrape the bark and leave their trace. This is how they show other bears how “big and bad” they are.

My best advice for tracking big animals is to watch the little animals; they will always show signs of a reaction if a predator is around. I discovered long ago that ravens can lead me to kill sites. This can lead to bears, wolves and mountain lions. Knowing that all things in the wild are connected, and being acutely aware of your surroundings, are the best traits of being a tracker.

More from GrindTV

Surfer Taj Burrow’s final heat of his career was the ‘best heat of 2016’

‘Being Here’ is the award-winning adventure film you need to see

Hammock camping 101: How to correctly rig your hammock

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!