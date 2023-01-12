Work in Comfort With These Timberland PRO Ridgework Boots

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Doing a lot of outdoor work this winter? Then you want to be properly dressed for those times outside. And the main thing you’re going to want is to have the right footwear. Something to support and protect those piggly wiggly’s of yours. Something like the Timberland PRO Ridgework Boots from Zappos.

Being that the Timberland PRO Ridgework Boots can be found at Zappos, you know they are worthwhile. The best brands only send their best items to the store and this is surely one of the best items from Timberland. Even if they aren’t the classic Timbs you think of, they have the same care and craft put into them.

What makes these so vital for anyone looking to do hard work outside is that they have a composite toe built into them. That way if you are working and drop something on your foot, the toes won’t get mangled to hell and back. They will be safe from all that nonsense.

These Timberland PRO Ridgework Boots are also a big help because of the strong and supportive soles. Your feet can be working in them all day long with no issues to your heels. No more dogs barking. Add in the waterproof design that helps keep you from getting soggy in the cold, you have a pair of breathable and durable footwear that won’t let you down at all.

Want to keep your feet safe and protected from the elements this winter? Then pick up a pair of these Timberland PRO Ridgework Boots right now. Your workday will be as easy as physical labor can possibly be. Head on over to Zappos right now and pick up a pair while you still can.

Get It: Pick up the Timberland PRO Ridgework Boots ($110; was $170) at Zappos

